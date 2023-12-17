Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Global Medical Foundation (GMF) will provide a free dialysis facility for needy patients.Dialysis will be done in collaboration with Pacific Hospital.

Masiuddin Siddiqui from the Foundation has appealed to needy patients to contact and register at the office of Global Medical Foundation, near the Smart City office- Amkhas Maidan, every Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm.

GMF is implementing various social welfare activities including blood donation, providing medical treatment and helping with educational materials.