Free footwear-safekeeping service at Karnpura

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Service to humanity is service to God. This principle has been demonstrated through action by factory workers of Waluj MIDC. Following this philosophy, Adarsh Mitra Mandal has been providing a free footwear-safekeeping service to devotees visiting the famous Karnpura Fair in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the past 31 years.

This year too, the initiative began on Monday morning. Adarsh Mitra Mandal was founded on 18 February 1994 by a group of select workers from Waluj. Today, the Mandal has over 1,000 members, most of whom are industrial workers from different companies. Even retired members continue to actively participate in these service activities.

Apart from this fair service, the Mandal also organizes a wide range of social and cultural initiatives, such as tree plantation drives, blood donation camps, cleanliness campaigns, voluntary labor work, honoring meritorious students, cultural programs, Raksha Bandhan celebrations for orphans, chess training camps, dance, poetry, singing and essay competitions, yoga and pranayama workshops, good handwriting training and competitions, Adarsh calendars, group singing contests, and study tours.

Adarsh Mitra Mandal currently operates through 11 centers across different parts of the city. The organization is led by President Suhas Dani, General Secretary Satyavijay Deshmukh, Vice Presidents Chandrakant Kamble, Brijlal Banswal, Jitendra Kulkarni, Maruti Awalgave, and Narendra Tayde. The service activities at the Karnpura Fair are spearheaded by Nitin Gavte, Vasantrao Jadhav, Santosh Deshmukh, and Kerba Sawant, with the strong support of other Mandal members.