Free health check up and blood donation camp on April 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A free health check up and blood donation camp will be organized at Deshmukhnagar on the occasion of Lord Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav. The camp will be held on April 14 from 7 am to 2 pm. Eye examination, dental examination, physiotherapy and blood donation camp will be held.

The camp is organized by Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti 2024 in association with Sakal Jain Samaj and Shri 1008 Bhagwan Mallinath Digambar Jain Mandir Deshmukhnagar-Shivajinagar. Organizers have appealed to the community members to take advantage of this camp.