Free health check-up camp for women held

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: Cosmo Foundation, Shree Sai Charitable Trust, ASGI Hospital, Medicover Hospital, Dhanvantari Hospital and Gajgaon Gram Panchayat jointly organised a grand free health camp for women and girls at Gram Panchayat Office on World Health Day.

Free dental check-ups, and diagnostics for all diseases, including women's diseases were done with the help of modern machines. The eye checkup of the people of Gram Panchayat Gajgaon was done.

Rajat Bathe (Project Coordinator, Cosmo Foundation), Laxmikant Bankar (Cluster Coordinator), Shekhar Satpute (Medicover), Shailesh Jain (ASGI Hospital), Swapnil Nisargandha worked for the success of the programme. Dr Sunil Kumawat (Shree Sai Charitable Trust), Dr Suvarna Dwarakunde, computer teacher Pooja Hiwale, Ashwini Popalghat, Pallavi Sangekar and others also assisted in it.