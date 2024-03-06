Free health check up camp for women on March 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Giants group of Chikalthana and Gandhi Hospital have jointly organised a free health check up camp for women on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8. The camp will be held at the Gandhi hospital, opposite Akashwani between 10 am to 1 pm. Free check up for anemia and hemoglobin will be conducted by doctors. Free medicines for anemia will be given to the needy women. Organisers Dr Prachi Gandhi and Giants Group president Rahul Mutha have appealed to be present for the check up camp.