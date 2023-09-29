Free Jaipur foot camp by Giants group

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Giants Group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is organizing its 37th free Jaipur foot camp on October 1, at Simant Mangal Karyalay, Aurangpura.

Registration for the camp is open till September 30. Aspirants who want to benefit from Jaipur foot should register their name by contacting the organizers at Simant mangal karyalay, appealed Dr Ravindra Zhanwar and president Puja Vitthore, and secretary Ramnarayan Bang.

Beneficiaries coming from outside the village will be provided with accommodation and meals. The patients who have registered will be checked on October 1 from 9 am.

The organisers appealed to bring the current illness documents and currently used artificial leg (Jaipur Foot) to the camp. The patients who come after October 1 will not be given artificial legs.