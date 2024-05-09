Free mass marriage ceremony as per Hindu rituals on June 2

Initiative by Bhagyashree Paper Group and Giants Pride

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhagyashree Paper Group and Giants Pride have joined hands to organize a mass marriage ceremony for economically disadvantaged communities on June 2 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden of marriage for underprivileged families.

The Bhagyashree Paper Group will cover the entire cost of the wedding ceremony. This follows Giants Pride's successful initiative in 2018, where they facilitated the marriage of 33 couples. The organizers will prioritize economically weak farmer families, underprivileged laborers, and those affected by natural disasters. Apart from the ceremony itself, each couple will receive essential household items.

The organizers will offer financial support to the couples, or provide them with practical tools to establish a livelihood, such as flour mills or sewing machines. Families interested in registering for this mass marriage ceremony can do so before May 20. For further details, please contact Gopal Sarda (9823012351) or Sachin Chavan (7881888397).