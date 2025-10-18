Free medical check up camp at Roshan Gate on Oct 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A free medical check up camp has been organised for needy patients suffering from lifestyle diseases including diabetes, blood pressure and obesity, on Sunday (October 19), near Alam Medical Stores, opposite Almir Urdu High School in Roshan Gate.

From 11 am to 8 pm, the camp will organise check ups of diabetes, blood pressure, biomass index (BMI), weight management, lifestyle and diet counselling, etc. An expert Dr Zubari Quazi will attend the patients at the camp.

The patients having diabetes history, suffering from obesity, high blood pressure history, victim of sedentary lifestyle, etc. can visit the camp. The patients will also be offered discounts in tests and services, guidance etc during the camp.