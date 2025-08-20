Free medical, dental camp for Army Jawans held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Rotary Club of Mumbai Parleshwar, in association with Dr Kartik Raman of UMANG NGO, organised a free medical and dental check-up camp at the Cantonment on August 19, Monday morning.

The initiative benefitted over 150 Army jawans and their families, who received comprehensive health and dental consultations. The camp reflected Rotary’s commitment to social welfare and UMANG’s efforts toward improving healthcare access.

A blood donation camp was also conducted by Shri Satya Sai Blood Bank, where more than 40 jawans donated blood for the noble cause. The programme was well received by the Armed Forces community, serving as a meaningful gesture of gratitude and support. Col Sujeet Kumar and Sundeep Gokhale played key roles in ensuring the success of the camp.