Free photography workshop to be held at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Photography Department of MGM University will organise a free photography workshop for students, at 11 am, June 6, 2025.

In this workshop, world-renowned wildlife photographer Baiju Patil will guide on the ‘Basics of Photography.’ The basic concepts of photography will be explained to the students and detailed information will be given about career opportunities in the field of photography, various courses and scholarships available at MGM University. The e Photography Department has appealed to students to take benefit from this special opportunity of a free workshop. For more information, one may contact the department.