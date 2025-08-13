Free residential areas around Roshan Gate from stray dogs menace

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former corporator and Congress activist Mohsin Ahmed has submitted a memorandum demanding the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to free the residential localities around the Roshan Gate from the stray dogs menace on priority.

The memorandum addressed to the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth mentioned about the terror created by large numbers of the stray dogs in Qaiser Colony ward, Roshan Gate to Zone Number 3 office and Old Octroi Naka vicinity. The stray dogs move around freely on the main roads and the bylanes of the residential localities. “ There is a dire need of launching a drive to catchhold these stray dogs and provide relief to the residents especially the kids, women and vehicle-owners,” he said.