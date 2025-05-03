Freemasons emphasize morality and service at Regional Grand Lodge meet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The second day of the Annual Acting Officers’ Training Programme of the Regional Grand Lodge of Western India witnessed a congregation of senior Freemasons at a press conference held at Fern Hotel.

The three-day event, organized to train acting officers and reinforce Freemasonry's foundational values, drew attention to the fraternity’s enduring commitment to morality, brotherhood, and social service. Regional Grand Master R.W. Bro. Subhash Saraf presided over the meet, accompanied by R.W. Bro. Anand Gokhale, President of the Board of General Purposes, and Deputy Regional Grand Master R.W. Bro. Tarun Shrivastava. The gathering was hosted by Worshipful Master of Lodge Ellora No.343, Deepak Dahale, with Secretary Arvind Dhoble and other members in attendance. The programme also welcomed several non-Masonic observers. In his address, R.W. Bro. Saraf stated, “We initially envisioned forming a professional fraternity under the Masonic framework, which would contribute meaningfully to society through shared values and discipline.”

Freemasonry, a global fraternal order with a 310-year history, has had a presence in India for over 280 years. The society promotes the ideals of secularism, universal brotherhood, and spiritual growth. It operates over 475 lodges across India, including 80 in the western region. Lodge Ellora No.343, active in Sambhajinagar since 2005, has been instrumental in various community development efforts. Its key initiatives include the construction of six rooms at Panchvati Vrudha Ashram at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, regular student scholarships, medical camps, and providing aid during natural calamities.