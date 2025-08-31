French & Spanish online language courses start at Vivekananda College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vivekananda College launched online French and Spanish languages courses so that students can get job and employment opportunities on an international level.

In modern times, when the concept of the global village is becoming a reality, learning new languages is necessary for everyone. Recognising the need of educationally backwards and rural areas like Marathwada, the college has provided this opportunity for students.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU), Nanded, for French and Spanish language education. Under this agreement, not only the college students but also any person who has passed 12th grade will be able to learn French and Spanish online.

Head of the English Department, Dr Dnyaneshwar Suryavanshi, gave touches to this agreement in a meeting held in Nanded. Vice Chancellor of SRTMU Dr Manohar Chaskar, Pro-VC Dr Ashok Mahajan, Registrar D D Pawar, Director of Innovation, Research and Linkages Shailendra Vadher, and Director of Language Section Dr Dilip Chavan were present.