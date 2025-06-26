Fresh auction of Vedant Hotel proposed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The organisation Siddhant Material Procurement and Supplies has withdrawn from the auction process of the Vedant Hotel property located on Railway Station Road. In light of this, the administration has now submitted a report and a fresh application to the Special Court seeking permission to initiate a new auction process.

The hearing on this matter is scheduled for July 5, and further action will be taken based on the court’s directives, said the sub-divisional officer Vyanket Rathod.

So far, the auction process has been conducted seven times. If the court grants approval, the eighth round of the auction will be carried out.