Fresh dispute erupts over 100-ft road widening in Padegaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Angry property-owners of Misbah Colony-Padegaon today raised objection to the wrong markings on properties done by the town planning (TP) officials to widen the proposed 100-feet road from Padegaon main road to MGM Golf Course and ahead. They demanded immediate corrections in the markings and alleged civic officials for being soft and not taking action against properties to whom the municipal corporation had issued transfer of development rights (TDR) as land compensations.

Last week, the municipal corporation carried out a marking for a proposed 100-ft road. Most property owners voluntarily demolished the portions of their properties falling within the marked area. However, during the total station survey conducted later by the TP section, the alignment was reportedly marked incorrectly.

The affected property-owners today met deputy director (town planning) Manoj Garje and expressed their grievances. They alleged on Tuesday that the area on the opposite side, where TDR had been granted, was not shown as affected. Meanwhile, the administration has assured them that the matter will be re-examined.

According to the new development plan, the road from the main road at Padegaon up to the MGM Golf Club is designated as a 100-ft road. Based on this, the TP officials first carried out a total station survey and then completed the markings. As per these markings, many properties from Gut No. 101 onwards are affected, nearly 100 in total. Following the markings, several property owners used JCBs and breakers to demolish their own two-and three-storey buildings.

On Tuesday morning, there were rumours that the municipal corporation’s squad would arrive. Before that happened, property owners rushed to the municipal corporation headquarters and met deputy director Garje. They explained that many properties in Gut Nos. 101 and 102 were shown as affected and claimed that the total station survey and subsequent markings were incorrect and disproportionately placed on their side. They questioned why the land-owners who had received TDR on the opposite side were shown as less affected. They argued that the area where TDR was granted should logically be the one affected or demolished.

Inquiry of TDR-issued properties

Garje then directed town planner Rahul Malkhede to verify the complaints. He also asked for an inquiry into how many people had been granted TDR and in what manner along this road.

No compensation for constructions

Garje further stated that if anyone has constructed a building in the affected road area, they must regularise the remaining portion of their building (under Gunthewari Scheme) and surrender the front portion to the municipal corporation free of cost. Those who have not constructed anything should apply for TDR, he added.