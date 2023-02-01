Fresh proposal to Center to set up medical device park in Auric

-Mahavikas Aghadi's proposal scrapped by the Central government

Aurangabad: The State government has submitted a new proposal to the Central government for setting up a medical device park in Auric under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). Notably, the proposal sent by the then Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government was not approved by the union minister.

The Central government had decided to set up medical device parks at 16 places across the country under Make in India scheme. Proposals were sought from various states in 2021 for this hub. The then MVA government had submitted a proposal to the union ministry of fertilizers and chemicals to set up a medical device park on 350 acres of land in Auric. The ministry had later confirmed that it had approved the construction of medical device parks at 16 places in various states like Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, but Maharashtra was not included in this list.

Meanwhile, six months ago, the Shinde government came into existence after the change of power in the state. Senior sources said that the new government has again submitted a proposal for a medical device park to the Central government. Financial assistance of around Rs 450 crore has been sought for this proposed project on 350 acres in Auric. Sources say that the fresh proposal was given as Maharashtra was left out of the project due to lack of proper presentation and follow-up by the previous MVA government.