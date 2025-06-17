Fresh uncertainty looms contractual staff in CSMC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The crisis faced by contract workers in the Municipal Corporation shows no sign of ending. So far, more than 200 workers have been relieved from service by the administration. Now, Administrator G Sreekanth has further intensified the situation by asking all department heads to submit a list of non-essential staff within three days, causing widespread panic among these employees.

On Monday, the civic chief issued a circular highlighting that since April, the corporation has implemented an e-office system for online operations. The primary goal of this initiative, he stated, is to ensure efficiency, speed, transparency, and a reduction in paperwork. The move has already led to a significant cut in stationery expenses and a reduced need for manpower.

The circular instructs all heads of the departments and other key heads to evaluate the necessity of permanent, contractual, and outsourced employees under their supervision. Specifically, they are required to submit a list—within three days—detailing which employees are essential and which are not, along with names.

Long-Term Contract Staff at Risk

Many of the affected contract workers have been serving the corporation for 8–10 years. Despite their long service, a wave of terminations has already been carried out, and those let go are still seen frequenting various municipal corporation offices in hopes of reinstatement.