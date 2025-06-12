Fridge explosion triggers fire in nyaynagar home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A refrigerator explosion caused by a short circuit during heavy rain and stormy winds led to a fire in the house of Sachin Devre in Nyay Nagar. The incident occurred around 11 AM, destroying all kitchen items. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the family members were not at home at the time.

Devre had left for work in the morning. Around 11 AM, the refrigerator exploded, and household goods were engulfed in flames. Neighbours quickly rushed in and managed to control the fire. Due to the narrow lane, fire tenders could not reach the house directly. Fire personnel, however, rushed inside and safely removed two gas cylinders. By then, the gas stove had already burned. Since the cylinder valves were shut, there was no gas leak, preventing a potential disaster.