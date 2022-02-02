Friends dancing with weapons land bridegroom in jail

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

The Pundliknagar police arrested a bridegroom and his five friends dancing with swords, Jabia and other weapons in his ‘Haldi’ function. All the accused on Wednesday were remanded in police custody for one day. The bridegroom was landed in the jail just after three days of his marriage due to his friends.

The accused have been identified as bridegroom Vibhishan Anil Shinde (21), Yash Sanjay Sakhare (19), Shaikh Badshah Shaikh Baba (22), Shubham Suresh More (22), Kiran Gorakh Rokade (22, all residents of Renukanagar, Garkheda) and Wasim Ayub Shaikh (20, Latifnagar).

PI Dilip Gangurde said, the Haldi programme of Vibhishan Shinde was held at Renukanagar on January 26. During the ceremony, Wasim Shaikh and Shubham More took out Sword and Jambia. The bridegroom and his friends danced waving these weapons in the air. The video of the dance had gone viral on the social media.

The Pundliknagar police saw the video and PI Gangurde directed API Sheshrao Khatane and his team to arrest the accused.

The police team including API Khatane, Laxmanrao Hinge, Balaram Chaure, Ganesh Vairalkar, Jalinder Mate, Ganesh Doiphode, Santosh Pardhe and others searched and arrested the accused. The police have also seized the weapons from them and they have been remanded in the police custody for one day.