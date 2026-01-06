Friends turn foes; kill youth brutally over mobile phone & money dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered by five to six persons at the Cantonment area on Sunday over a dispute over a mobile and money. However, the incident came to light on Tuesday around 12 noon. The victim has been identified as Shakeel Aref Shaikh (20, Phulenagar, Pandharpur).

The accused assaulted the victim severely, inflicted injuries on his hands and legs, and caused fatal harm. After confirming that he had died, the accused carried d the body in a car and dumped it in the hills of the Jatwada area.

According to the details, citizens who had gone for a walk in the Urjabhumi area of Mitmita noticed a young man lying injured on the hill on Tuesday morning. A security guard immediately informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar of the Crime Branch, PI of Daulatabad Police Station Rekha Londhe and Cantonment Police Station In-charge Dr Vivek Jadhav rushed to the spot with their teams.

A dog squad and forensic experts were called. However, as there were no identification documents on the body, it was initially difficult to identify the deceased. The deceased was identified as Shakeel by the afternoon,

Mother threatened 8 days back

Police contacted Shakeel’s family, who informed them that he had been missing since January 4. Since Shakeel often stayed away from home for two to three days, the family had not filed a missing complaint.

Before his disappearance, Shakeel’s mother had received a threatening call from Sayyed Siraj Ali Sayyed Naser Ali, warning that Shakeel would be killed if he did not return the mobile phone and money he had taken. Shakeel left home with Siraj on January 4. He called his family that night and said he was out with Siraj and others. After that, his phone was switched off.

Siraj arrested; previously involved in murder Case

After this information emerged during the family inquiry, three teams from the Crime Branch and Cantonment Police were dispatched. Siraj was traced and arrested in the evening.

Siraj had earlier been arrested in a murder case in 2019. He also has a case of attempted murder registered against him and was out on bail. Police suspect that the other attackers are also history-sheeters.

Based on a complaint filed by Shakeel’s brother, Salman, a case was registered at the Cantonment Police Station. Police stated that Siraj and his accomplices cruelly killed Shakeel. Initially, he was attacked while being taken in a car. After he was seriously injured, further assaults were carried out. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the Jatwada area, where the body was later disposed of.