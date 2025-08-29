Friendship turns fatal: Youth stabbed to death in eatery dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A newly developed friendship turned fatal when a youth was stabbed to death by his friend inside an eatery over a petty issue. The incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday outside a hotel on Khandewadi Road in Gevrai Tanda.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Deepak Datta Kamble. The accused, Ravindra Borde (32), a resident of Shendra Kamgar, was arrested by Chikalthana police on Friday. Deepak, originally from Paithankheda in Paithan taluka, worked as a labourer and was living in Shivkrupa Colony, Gevrai Tanda, for employment purposes. He often visited Vani’s eatery on Khandewadi Road, where he became acquainted with Borde. Their friendship grew, and they would frequently spend time together. On Thursday night, while at the eatery, a minor argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Borde allegedly pulled out a small knife and stabbed Deepak in the chest. The blow pierced his heart, killing him on the spot. On receiving the information, police inspector Ravikiran Darwade and PSI Uttam Nagargoje rushed to the spot and detained Borde. Later, sub-divisional officer Pooja Nagre also visited the scene. The knife, which had been thrown into nearby grass, was recovered with the help of a dog squad. Deepak is survived by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters. Police said Borde already has two previous cases registered at Chikalthana police station, one related to the harassment of his wife and another involving a bank fraud. A case has now been registered based on a complaint lodged by Deepak’s cousin, Sandeep Sable.