From health to harvest: Prolonged rainfall hits Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Even as the city celebrated Dussehra and Diwali, unseasonal and persistent rains continued to dampen the festive spirit across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The showers, which began around Dussehra and are likely to continue till November 3, have disrupted daily life, trade, and agriculture, leaving citizens weary of the prolonged wet spell.

Officials said the erratic weather is linked to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and a developing depression over the Arabian Sea, leading to continuous rainfall across urban and rural areas.

“The prolonged rains this year have caused a rise in health issues, from viral coughs and colds to more serious infections. With unpredictable weather, many residents are falling ill. Citizens are advised to take precautions, avoid getting wet, maintain hygiene, and take good care of their health to prevent seasonal illnesses,” said Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, District health officer.

The rainfall has also affected the city’s trade.

“The heavy rains during Dussehra hit the markets hard, though Diwali brought some relief. If the rain continues, the real impact will be seen in rural areas that drive overall trade. People are growing restless. The festive spirit was high, but it’s time for the rains to end,” said Laxminarayan Rathi, Vice-president, ZVM.

Meteorologists attributed the prolonged showers to unusual weather activity. “The ongoing rainfall is the result of a powerful cyclone over the Bay of Bengal and a developing depression over the Arabian Sea. Normally, such weather patterns last about five to six days, but this one has persisted for nearly twelve. The rainfall may continue till November 3, so citizens should remain cautious, though there is no severe threat,” explained Shrinivas Aundhkar, Meteorological expert

Farmers too are facing distress.

“Unseasonal rains have hit the Kharif season hard first during sowing and now during harvest. Traditional farming has become difficult under such unpredictable conditions. Nearly 60% of people depend on agriculture, so even small disruptions cause big losses,” said Shrikant Umrikar, Agriculture expert.

As the rains show no sign of abating, the city’s health, economy, and farming community continue to bear the brunt of nature’s unpredictability.