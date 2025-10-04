From infants to the elderly, All troubled by cold and cough

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the change in weather, people of all age groups from three-month-old infants to senior citizens are suffering from cold, cough, and runny noses. Children, in particular, are the most affected. Many patients are being admitted to hospitals due to viral pneumonia. Pediatric wards at GMCH as well as private hospitals are reported to be full.

Despite taking medication, patients are complaining that the cough is not subsiding even after two weeks. Pediatrician Dr. Sakha Patil said, “There is currently a flu outbreak, and many children are developing pneumonia. Out of every 10 children visiting the OPD, 6 are diagnosed with flu.”

Dr. Abhay Jain added, “At present, we are seeing cases of H3N2. Viral infections occur every year, but this year’s strain seems different. Children are experiencing fever for 2–3 days, followed by weakness and breathlessness even after walking a short distance.”

Do not ignore symptoms

Cases of cold, cough, viral fever, and pneumonia are on the rise. Parents should not ignore any symptoms in children. If possible, avoid taking children to crowded places.

– Dr. Sunil Sarode, Pediatrician

50% of Children suffering from lung infections

Out of every 10 children visiting OPD, 5 -nearly 50% are found to have lung infections. The majority are infants below three months. Since children have weaker immunity, extra care is needed.

– Dr. Mandar Deshpande, Pediatrician