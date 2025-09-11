From knee surgeries to hero: Shilanand Lakra's comeback inspires India's Asia Cup win

VIRANSH SHAH

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR

Indian men’s hockey team recently clinched the Asia Cup after trouncing South Korea 4-1 in the final in Rajgir, Bihar. By the virtue of the continental victory, Harmanpreet Singh and his men earned a spot in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Odisha’s Shilanand Lakra played an integral role in the forward line with his ability to play a tremendous all-round role, covering the whole circle aplomb, setting up the field goals for Abhishek Nain and Sukhjeet Singh. He was spot on with his markings, as team coach Craig Fulton said these abilities of Lakra will make him a world class forward.

The 26-year-old forward was awarded Player of the Match after India thrashed China 7-0 in their last fixture of the Super 4 stage to enter the final. However, this exceptional performance came only after he endured a gruesome period for over two years.

In 2022, the forward went through a series of knee injuries, including anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus damage, forcing him out of action for more than two years. During the same period, tragedy struck off the field as well — his father, a mason, suffered a fall while constructing his own house and, after spending days bedridden with severe neck and back injuries, eventually succumbed.

“I was hopeful that I would make a return to the field as I saw many seniors making a comeback despite going through double surgeries,” Lakra told Lokmat Times in a telephonic conversation.

Indian defender Amit Rohitdas, who has known Lakra since their junior camp days in Odisha, said that Lakra’s strong mentality was the major element behind his comeback to the game.

“His injury was a typical injury - knee injury is a big injury - and it happened during his peak period. He had just joined the senior team and was trying to make his place there,” Rohidas told Lokmat Times.

Rohidas and former Indian player Birendra Lakra stood as pillars during Lakra’s recovery period. “We shared with him the idea of strengthening, particularly focusing on stretching, as the injury becomes stiff if you don’t exercise,” Rohidas said. “I told him not to hurry to return for the team or department and get your recover properly with enough time by your side.”

Lakra guided Odisha to their maiden Senior National Championship title after he netted a hat-trick against Haryana in the final to propel his state team to a comfortable 5-1 win. Rohidas reckoned that the performance at the national level earned Lakra his callback to the national team, and since then he hasn’t looked back.

Hockey sports analyst Chiranjibi Pati observed that Lakra hails from Sundargarh district in Odisha. Sundargarh has been touted as the nursery of Indian hockey with great players like Dilip Tirkey (present Hockey Indian president), Birendra Lakra and Rohidas belonging to this belt. However, Shilanand Lakra is the only forward player produced from this region apart from others who are renowned defenders across generations.