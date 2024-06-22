From local heroes to global icons: Inspiring unity through sport; International Olympic Day today

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a vibrant celebration of athleticism and global unity, the city gears up to mark International Olympic Day on June 23. This day honours values like solidarity, inclusion, and sustainability, crucial to the Olympic movement.

Originating from a 1947 proposal, it encourages global participation in sports, fostering health and joy. As we anticipate the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, athletes from diverse backgrounds will inspire us with their

dedication and skill. The theme "Let’s Move and Celebrate" resonates deeply, encouraging everyone to participate and feel connected through the universal language of sportsmanship.

Goals of International Olympic Day

This global observance encourages participation in sporting activities to promote health and unity, emphasizing the universal appeal of sport in bringing people together. Join with experts from our city and embrace this year’s Olympic Day with enthusiasm.

Sakshi Dinesh Chitlange (Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee & Women's International

Master in Chess)

It's crucial for youth to recognise their potential, excel in learning and sports, and contribute meaningfully to our nation. Let's celebrate International Olympic Day by embracing sportsmanship, unity and dedication

to our country's pride. Together, let's strive for excellence and inspire each other to achieve greatness on and off the field.

Tejas Shirse (Athletics )

For national record holder Tejas Shirse, who clinched a silver medal in 110m hurdles at the World Athletics Continental meet in Geneva, the International Olympic Day holds immense significance. It symbolises the pinnacle of athletic achievement, unity among nations, and the spirit of

sportsmanship. It's a day to celebrate perseverance, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence on the global stage.

Gaurav Ganpat Mhaske (boxer)

I am a boxing coach. I recently represented our country in an international tournament in Jordan, securing a bronze medal and a total of six gold medals and three national medals. On today’s occasion, I want to encourage fellow athletes. Setbacks are part of the journey, and we must face them

without fear of injury. I want youths to elevate the name of my country, my state, and my family through dedicated efforts towards sports.

Sadesh Chintalwad (Aerobics Gymnastics)

On International Olympic Day, I emphasize the transformative power of sport, celebrating unity, perseverance, and diversity. I advocate for the

Olympic values of excellence and friendship, encouraging participation and respect across borders. I believe sports inspire individuals to push limits and foster global harmony through athletic achievement.

Join us in taking a pledge to excel in sports and become the next celebrated athlete from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.