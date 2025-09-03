From Maharashtra’s Culture to the ‘Sindoor Operation’: 43-Year Tradition of Live Tableaus in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chikalthana village, despite being part of the city, has retained its rural charm through a 43-year-old tradition of live tableaus during Ganeshotsav. This year, local artists of all ages are presenting tableaus ranging from Maharashtra’s cultural heritage to the ‘Sindoor Operation.’ Women and children from surrounding areas watched the performances sitting comfortably on the ground.

After the Mahalakshmi festival, the displays began on Wednesday from 7 p.m in Dahihande Galli , drawing men, women, and children. The Jai Maratha Ganesh Mandal showcased Maharashtra’s cultural heritage, while Jai Malhar Ganesh Mandal presented ‘What True Happiness Really Is.’ The oldest mandal displayed the ‘Sindoor Operation’ tableau.

Thousands also viewed Savata Ganesh Mandal’s Bhadrinath Dham tableau. Four live tableaus stood out, keeping Chikalthana’s decades-old tradition alive.