From Maharashtra’s culture to the ‘Sindoor Operation’: 43-Year tradition of Live Tableaus in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Though part of the city, Chikalthana village has retained its rural charm. A prime example of this is the 43-year-old tradition of live tableaus during Ganeshotsav. This year, local artists, both young and old, are presenting tableaus ranging from Maharashtra’s cultural heritage to the ‘Sindoor Operation.’ Women who came from surrounding areas, along with children, were seen sitting comfortably on the ground watching the performances, which was a special sight.

After the Mahalakshmi festival concluded, the live tableaus began on Wednesday evening. From around 7 p.m., men, women, and children gathered in Dahihande Galli to view the displays. The ‘Jai Maratha Ganesh Mandal,’ with a 32-year tradition of live tableaus, showcased Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage. The Jai Malhar Ganesh Mandal at Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk presented a tableau based on ‘What True Happiness Really Is,’ drawing the audience in.

The oldest independent Ganesh mandal in Chikalthana, with a 43-year tradition, presented a tableau on the ‘Sindoor Operation.’ At the end, citizens chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” Thousands of people stood in line to view the ‘Bhadrinath Dham’ tableau by Savata Ganesh Mandal.

Highlight: 4 live tableaus are outstanding.

While the tradition of live tableaus has faded in the old city, Chikalthana has preserved this four-decade-old cultural practice across four Ganesh mandals.