From sapling to lifeline: Hospital becomes supports to cancer patients

Distribution of food to relatives of patients on the occasion of Rajendra Darda's birthday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajendra Darda, former state industries and school education minister and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group, planted a sapling in the form of the Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) for the poor cancer patients of Marathwada and adjoining districts. Today this plant has become a banyan tree. Doctors and relatives of the patients expressed their feelings that the hospital is expanding and providing modern facilities.

On the occasion of Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda's birthday, food was distributed to relatives of patients at Lions Annachhatra at Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute) on Wednesday. Annachhatra is run at GCH through Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana. Every day 200 to 250 people are distributed food here in the morning and evening. On this occasion, Rajendra Darda inspected the new state-of-the-art Truebeam radiotherapy machine and bunker in the hospital. He then interacted with the patients and relatives and inquired about their health.

GCH's officer on special duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad felicitated Rajendra Darda. The Lions family was felicitated with a memento by Rajendra Darda for the Annachhatra initiative.

