Fruit waste to health revolution: city scholar’s patent may change the global food game

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A breakthrough innovation from a Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-based PhD scholar could mark a global turning point in sustainable food science.

Dr. Shrutika Kanad, who recently completed her PhD in food technology, has been granted a patent for a research innovation titled “Isolation and Formulation of Bioactive Compounds from Waste of Fruits and Vegetables.” This innovation taps into the untapped potential of fruit and vegetable waste peels, pulps, and scraps that are otherwise discarded. Through an advanced extraction and purification process, Dr. Kanad has isolated bioactive compounds such as antioxidants that can naturally improve immunity, skin, heart health, and even reduce the risk of chronic diseases. “This is not just an academic milestone but a solution-oriented invention in the age of climate crisis and food insecurity,” said Dr. Kanad.

-------------------

A boon for farmers, a push for sustainability

Filed on 15 April 2024, and valid till April 2026 (renewable), the patent now opens up massive commercialization potential. Dr Kanad envisions creating a new market for farmers, where agricultural waste like pineapple, tomato, and potato peels can be sold as raw materials. “This could be a side-income model for farmers and agri-industries. A peel may no longer be waste it may soon be worth its weight in gold,” she added.

------------------

Reducing preservatives, naturally

Currently tested in cookie manufacturing, her bioactive nano-pockets have already extended shelf life from 2 months to 4.5 months without any artificial preservatives. These compounds, inserted using nanotechnology, retain the food’s nutritional value while keeping it eco-friendly and safer for consumers.

---------------------------

Global spotlight on Innovation

Her work aligns with global sustainability goals and brings the hope of healthier, cleaner food to the forefront. If successfully commercialized, this innovation might just place city on the world map of food technology revolutions.