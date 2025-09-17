Frustrated by crop failure, smallholder farmer commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young smallholder farmer from Rajapur in Paithan tehsil ended his life by jumping into a well, frustrated by continuous crop failure. The incident came to light around 9 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Mohan Gorde, aged 32. Sonu Gorde’s family had been sustaining themselves on 2.5 acres of farmland in Rajapur, Paithan. Over the past few years, poor crop yields had left them financially and emotionally stressed. In despair, Sonu left home alone at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (16th). Despite family members searching for him, he could not be found. Around 9 p.m., he was discovered in a well in Group 219 of the Adul area. A bottle containing a poisonous substance was also found at the scene. Following the information, Sonu was rushed to the Adul Primary Health Center, where doctors declared him dead. His last rites were performed on Wednesday morning. He is survived by his mother, father, wife, one daughter, and one son. The incident has been registered at Paithan police station. Further investigation is being conducted under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Pandit, with police personnel Ranjitsingh Dulhat leading the inquiry.