Fuel reserves running low, energy conservation key: Dr Kele

Closing ceremony of energy conservation week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Warning of limited fuel reserves, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele urged citizens to make energy conservation a daily principle. Speaking at the closing ceremony of energy conservation week on Wednesday, Dr Kele highlighted the dwindling resources of coal, mineral oil, and other natural resources, stressing the need for immediate action.

Emphasizing the importance of sustainable alternatives, Dr Kele advocated for green energy sources like hydroelectricity, solar, and wind. He pointed out that while energy conservation laws exist, individual efforts are crucial. He stressed the importance of educating children, switching off unnecessary lights, and using electricity and fuel judiciously. ‘Wasting power, including daylight street lights, is punishable,’ he reminded the audience.

Superintending engineer Shantilal Choudhary, executive engineer (Administration) Deepak Sonone also commented on the measures to be taken regarding electricity saving. Acting superintendent engineer Prem Singh Rajput, assistant general manager Chandrakant Khade, In-charge assistant GM Swati Chavan-Gadekar and other officials were present.