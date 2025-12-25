Fugitive criminal taken into custody in MIDC Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Acting on orders from the police commissionerate, a fugitive who had been absconding for two years was apprehended while roaming within police jurisdiction on Tuesday. The special investigation team of MIDC Waluj police station arrested the accused from the Bajajnagar area.

According to police, constable Sandeep Prakash Tagad filed the report on behalf of the government. Around 7.30 pm on 23 December, under instructions from senior police inspectors, constable Hanuman Thoke and his team were patrolling the area in search of the fugitive when a confidential informant tipped them off that Hemant Pund (26, Ayodhyanagar, Bajajnagar), had been spotted at Pratap Chowk, Bajajnagar despite being under an absconding order. Acting swiftly, the police raided the area and took Pund into custody at 8.05 pm. During interrogation, he admitted that he had entered the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate without obtaining any prior permission. A case has been registered against him for violating the absconding order.