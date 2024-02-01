Fully loaded LPG tanker containing 18 MT gas mets with freak accident

The Fire Brigade sprayed 10 lakh litres of water to cease the leakage.

The schools, colleges, and market area remained closed during the whole day.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre accident, a gas tanker loaded with 18 metric tons (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Chakan (near Pune) met with an accident in the city. The tanker dashed the divider of Cidco flyover, in front of Vasantrao Naik College, at 5.13 am, on Thursday.

Ironically, a big sound emerged and there was leakage of gas from two valves, out of the three main noozles of the tanker, and started spreading in the vicinity. The situation got dangerous. The whole city was at stake for 11 long hours.

Meanwhile, the administration heaved a sigh of relief after the situation came out of danger due to strenuous joint efforts put in by all the government machinery till the evening.

It may be noted that the HPCL tanker of 36 MT gas capacity (MH 43 BP 5902) left Chakan on Wednesday night. The fully-loaded tanker was proceeding to deliver the gas at a company plant situated in Chikalthana Industrial Estate on Thursday early morning. The vehicle crossed the Seven Hills flyover and was heading towards Cidco square. Suddenly, the tanker climbed up the parapet wall at the starting of the Cidco flyover. The tanker cabin got smashed. The gas valve box also got damaged and the LPG started to leak. A big thudding sound emerged with the accident. In the meantime, the sound and the gas started spreading in the air. The residents staying nearby localities experienced the disorder and inconvenience. Acting upon the information, the assistant police inspector (API) Amol Satodkar and PSI Pankaj More, who were on night patrolling, rushed towards the spot.

Sensing the seriousness of the accident, the police blocked the road for vehicles by parking a police van and a private luxury bus on both the sides of the road. The alert message was conveyed to all through the Control Room. The police commissioner Manoj Lohiya, municipal commissioner G Sreekant, deputy CP Nitin Bagate and other government machinery swung into action. The municipal corporation’s fire brigade section to control the minimise the danger due to spreading of the gas used water cannons to spray water in large quantities. Later on, the Disaster Management teams were pressed for the task. The HPCL officers also reached the spot immediately.

10 lakh litres of water sprayed

An area of 1-1.5 kms radius was pushed into danger due to the leakage. The police cordoned off the area. The colleges, tuition classes and schools in the vicinity were closed. The commercial market was also kept closed during the whole day. Till 5 pm, a capacity of 10 lakh litres of water was sprayed on the gas tanker. The fire tenders were stationed (parked) at the site and they were being filled up with water through private tankers.

No usage of gas in houses, hotels

The gas is not seen through a naked eye. It was mixed in the air. Hence as a safety measure the police issued a blanket ban on usage or lighting of gas cylinders for cooking or preparing meals by the citizens from the surrounding residential and commercial areas. The appeal was made to them through a mobile van. Meanwhile, the residents staying nearby panicked for sometime after they were told to vacate their possessions for a tentative period.

Transfer of gas in second tanker

The administration had a brainstorming discussion to ease the situation. They reached upon a conclusion to transfer the gas from the damaged tanker into another tanker at 1 pm. Accordingly, with utmost care the process of transferring gas got completed by 4 pm. Later on, the tanker that met with an accident was lifted by crane and relocated on the side of the road. Meanwhile, the municipal administrator G Sreekant has ordered an in-depth inquiry. The injured driver of the tanker is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.