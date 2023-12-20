Fundraising readathon empowers young minds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Papyrus Library recently concluded a three-week-long Fundraising Readathon, engaging 50 enthusiastic young readers who collectively immersed themselves in the world of books. Through their dedicated efforts, the event successfully raised a substantial fund of Rs 11,000 by reading an impressive total of 200 books.

The proceeds from this literary initiative were donated to Chaitanya Kanifnath Niwasi Apang Vidyalaya, furthering the cause of education for differently-abled individuals.

Founders Abha Pachisia, Arun Pachisia, Deepti Khemka, Neeraj Khemka along with winners Devansh Attal, Zahra Dhoondia, Archit Kulkarni, Rishika Lathi, Shlok Soni, Aarav Mundada, Abir Bagade, Jay Patil, and Yuvraj Chandak were present.