Funds of Rs 13 crore approved for Citrus estate

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

The state government is starting a Citrus (Mosambi) estate project at a cost of Rs 35 crore in the Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden nursery in Paithan. In the first phase, Rs 13 crore has been sanctioned to start the planned work of the project, informed horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare. He also clarified that this project will be of great benefit to the citrus growers in Marathwada. Due to the favorable climate for citrus crops in Marathwada, citrus is more beneficial to fruit growers.

The weather in Marathwada is favorable for the growth of good quality citrus. However, there is a need for a sustainable production process of citrus fruits as well as formation of export clusters. For this, the project is being pursued by the government at Paithan.

Various works will be carried out in the first phase of the project that includes construction of a training centre with funds of Rs 52.48 lakh, Rs 26.55 lakh will be spent for laboratory, Rs 25.71 for building poly-house, Rs 7.62 lakh for shade-net, Rs 99.36 lakh for drainage system and Rs 99 lakh for boundary wall. To provide state-of-the-art facilities for the management of citrus orchards the farmers will be trained in citrus processing, collection, grading and packaging.

The center will also provide facilities such as transportation, management, processing and marketing on domestic and international level. The center will boost the production of citrus crops in Marathwada, said Bhumare.