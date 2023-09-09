Funds of Rs 4.15 crore for 16 temples in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government has made a special provision of Rs 4.25 crore for providing basic facilities and amenities to 15 temples in the city. This fund has been made available on the recommendation of guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre. These include, Rs 25 lakhs to Rajureshwar temple at Sri Krishnanagar Cidco N9, Rs 25 lakhs for construction and beautification of auditorium at Jyoti temple, Jyotinagar, Rs 25 lakhs for construction of auditorium at Jeevan Kala Mandal of Shivram Pratishthan in Satara area, Cidco N-6, Rs 25 lakh construction of auditorium for senior citizen Warkari Sevabhavi Sanstha of Avishkar Colony, Rs 75 lakh for construction and beautification of Renuka Mata temple hall on Jalgaon road, Rs 25 lakh for construction of Ganpati temple hall at Shivajinagar, Rs 25 lakh for construction of kitchen hall of Datta temple on Beed Bypass, Ganpati temple in Vrindavan colony and Vitthal-Rukhmai at Bypass, Naiknagar Rs 25 lakh each for the temple, Rs 40 lakh for the construction of the auditorium of Gajanan Maharaj temple at Safalyanagar in Harsul area, Rs 25 lakh for the beautification of the Dnyaneshwar temple in Maulinagar, Rs 25 lakh for the construction of the hall of the Shivsai temple in the Deolai area, Rs 25 lakh for the construction of the auditorium of the Mahadev temple in Jayabhavaninagar, Saints in Naiknagar, Rs 25 lakhs for construction of auditorium at Sewalal Maharaj temple.