Fusion of Red, Mathematics Days at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Winchester International English School witnessed a spectacular celebration of Red Day, Mathematics Day and a musical extravaganza.

Juniors of the school celebrated Red Day. Kindergarten section wore red colour as the entire section was decorated with red streamers, balloons, toys, fruits and red articles brought by the tiny tots. Students and teachers of the section were in red attire.

Student Mohammed Shadan delivered a speech on Mathematics Day, followed by an English poetry recitation on the subject by Saba Anjum.

The Music Meditation Academy presented musical programme. Director Dr Afsar Khan spoke about the importance of mathematics and the colour red. Supervisor Syeda Humaira Hashmi proposed a vote of thanks.