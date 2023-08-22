Future belongs to magnetic battery: scientist Dr Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “We are living in the present age of technology. The world is changing rapidly and magnetic batteries can replace existing batteries in the future. The magnetic battery is a battery that lasts longer than the current battery and can be used everywhere,” Dr R S Shinde, a senior scientist.

He was speaking in a lecture on 'Advancement in Science and Engineering for Sustainable Future Technology Development in Research and Industry for 21st Century' organised by the University Department of Basic and Applied Science (UDBAS) of MGM University at Rukmini Auditorium on Tuesday.

Chancellor of the University Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Head of Department Dr K M Jadhav, faculty and students were present.

Dr Shinde said the magnetic levitation train is a train running at a speed of 600 km per hour. “ The demonstration of the train has been done successfully and there is a possibility that this technology will be used in our country in the future. Also, research is being done currently on hyperloop train/vehicle which runs at a speed of 600 – 1200 km per hour. Experiments on this project are underway at IIT Chennai. A track has also been made there for this purpose.”