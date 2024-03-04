Future belongs to multidisciplinary education: Nobel Laureate Jean-Marie

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Leonardo da Vinci was an artist, engineer and scientist. He was an ideal example of multidisciplinary education. The future belongs to multidisciplinary education," said Nobel Laureate scientist, Prof. Jean-Marie Lehn.

Prof. Lehn was speaking online on 'Steps Towards Complex Matter: Chemistry' in the concluding session of Sir C V Raman lecture series held at MGM University recently. Former Associate Director of BARC Dr J V Yakhmi and other renowned scientists from various fields of fundamental sciences shared their thoughts in the lecture series, which was organised by MGM University's School of Basic and Applied Sciences (SBAS) on the occasion of National Science Day at Rukmini auditorium of the University.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Dean Dr Praptai Deshmukh, Director Dr A S Khemnar, and department head Dr K M Jadhav were present. Prof. Jean-Marie Lehn said that students need to study all subjects.

“I could do research because of multi-disciplinary education during my school life. I received a Nobel Prize for research in multidisciplinary. It is the need of the hour that students should research in a new subject,” he added. Dr Shilpi Devagan conducted the proceedings while Dr Meenakshi Maru proposed a vote of thanks.