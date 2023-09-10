G-20 presidents portraits created by ZP teacher

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Zilla Parishad teacher in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has created portraits of the presidents of all the member countries of the G-20 in recognition of India's appointment as the president of the G-20 Global conference.

The teacher, Gajendra Srirang Aware, is a painter of international stature and has exhibited his paintings in Spain and Paris. He created the portraits on canvas in acrylic color and said that he finished them within a month at a cost of Rs 12,000.

Aware said that he was inspired by the styles of different famous painters while creating the portraits. He hopes that the paintings will be a way to promote Indian art and culture to the world.