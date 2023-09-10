G-20 presidents portraits created by ZP teacher
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2023 08:00 PM2023-09-10T20:00:33+5:302023-09-10T20:00:33+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Zilla Parishad teacher in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has created portraits of the presidents of all the member ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Zilla Parishad teacher in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has created portraits of the presidents of all the member countries of the G-20 in recognition of India's appointment as the president of the G-20 Global conference.
The teacher, Gajendra Srirang Aware, is a painter of international stature and has exhibited his paintings in Spain and Paris. He created the portraits on canvas in acrylic color and said that he finished them within a month at a cost of Rs 12,000.
Aware said that he was inspired by the styles of different famous painters while creating the portraits. He hopes that the paintings will be a way to promote Indian art and culture to the world.Open in app