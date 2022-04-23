Gadkari in the city on Sunday

Aurangabad, April 22:

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will arrive in Aurangabad by special flight from Nagpur airport on April 24 at 10 am. He will then depart for Jabinda Lawn, Beed Bypass for attending the dedication of the National Highway and Bhumi Pujan from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. He will attend a private function between 12 pm and 1 pm. At 1.30 pm he will leave for Latur by a special plane.