Gaikwad Global leads way in scientific exploration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gaikwad Global School (GGS) is a VIPNET (Vigyan Prasar NETwork) School of Science Clubs affiliated with the union Ministry of Science and Technology. GGS recently organised a Science Exhibition, exhibiting science posters, working models, science in everyday life and various other activities. The exhibition was inaugurated by managing director Kulbhushan Gaikwad who was impressed by the ingenuity and passion of the young scientists.

From exploring renewable energy solutions to unravelling the mysteries of the cosmos, students enthusiastically delved into various scientific disciplines. Chairman Ramdas Gaikwad, director Kalinda Gaikwad, principal Dr Sulekha Dhage and others appreciated the efforts of the students. Parents, educators, and students were invited to witness the exhibition.