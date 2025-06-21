Gaikwad Global School celebrates International Yoga Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gaikwad Global School celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day with active participation by students and staff. The day began with a brief introduction to the significance of IYD, highlighting this year’s theme – “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” A mass yoga session was conducted under the guidance of the school’s physical education department, including instructors Pranav Tare, Amruta Shelke, Jitendra Chaudhary, Yogesh Jadhav, and Sayali Kirgat.

Students from various classes and teachers participated with great zeal, performing asanas, pranayama, and meditation. Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage emphasized the relevance of yoga in today’s fast-paced life. The celebration concluded with a peace meditation session and the chanting of shlokas.