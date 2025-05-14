Gaikwad Global School shines in CBSE X

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gaikwad Global School students recorded outstanding performance in the CBSE grade X Board results 2024-25. Yuvraj Lohagale (96.6%) and Pranjal Mukhekar (96.6%) are the school toppers, followed by Lisha Kasliwal (96.4%), Ujjwalkumar Mandape (96.4%), Hitaishee Sonawane (96%), Sayali Labhshetwar (96%), and Sarvadnya Chavare (95.4%)

A total of 33 students scored above 90% marks, and 34 scored above 80%. Chairman Ramdas Gaikwad congratulated the students, parents, and teachers. Founder director Kalinda Gaikwad, managing director Kulbhushan Gaikwad, executive director Nandkumar Dandale, principal Dr Sulekha Dhage, and staff congratulated to all successful students.