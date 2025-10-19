‘Galti Kiski Saza Kisko’ campaign launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of the Youth Movement of Maharashtra launched a public safety campaign ‘Galti Kiski Saza Kisko”, in the city on Saturday.

The campaign aims to pressurise the city administration to take action against the problem of stray dogs and to secure justice and compensation for the family of Shaikh Arman, who died due to a dog bite.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH)’s Central Secretary Mohiuddin Ghazi, City Nazim Dr Salman Mukarram, Shura Member Adil Madni, City President Musaddiq Ahmad and others were present. The Movement appealed to all sensitive citizens to participate actively in the protest.

Box

The campaign will also include awareness programmes for children on how to stay safe from stray dogs. A protest will be staged in front of the office of Chhatrapati Sambhainagar Municipal Corporation, at 2 pm, on October 30.