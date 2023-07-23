Gambling contractors already had 20 cases on them

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police force led by commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya destroyed several gambling dens being operated in a single locality in Sangharshnagar on Saturday. It has been unveiled that the gambling contractors used to operate the gambling dens through minor boys in the locality and have more than 20 cases registered against them. The Mukundwadi and the crime branch police were well aware of this fact, still, gambling was done openly in this area.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, cases were registered against two women and gambling contractors Sunil Rambhau Dukale (40) and Subhash Rambhau Gaikwad (32). The police have seized vehicles and other articles worth thousands from them.

On Saturday morning CP Lohiya conducted a raid in this locality. Later, the Mukundwadi police when came to know about the raid woke from deep slumber. Now, the other police stations where illegal activities are on the rise in their jurisdiction are on an alert mode. The concerned officers of the police stations have sent a message to the illegal trade operators to close their activities immediately in their areas.

After the raid in Sangharshnagar, CP Lohiya immediately transferred Mukundwadi police station PI Vitthal Sase to the control room and appointed PI Shivaji Taware in his place.

Moreover, more than 10 cases each are registered against Dukale and Gaikwad. Ignoring the Mukudwadi and DB squad officers aside, the senior officers directed Jawarnagar police station API Dilip Chandan to take action and based on the complaint lodged by Chandan, a case was registered in this regard on Saturday evening.

Many youths from various parts of the city used to come and gamble in this locality. There was a scene like a fair in the evening here. There were transactions to the tune of lakhs of rupees every day and minor boys were involved in it. After the action was initiated, many gambling operators fled from the localities.