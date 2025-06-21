Gambling den busted in Paithan; 7 booked, cash and motorcycle seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a crackdown on illegal gambling activities, the MIDC Paithan police have registered a case against seven individuals found engaged in betting through a local card game known as "Janna Manna". The raid was conducted on June 20 at around 11.10 am. in an open space near Rahulanagar Square.

Police sub-inspector Dashrath Vishwanath Burkul, 40, attached to MIDC Paithan police station, filed the complaint under Section 12(a) of the Maharashtra Gambling Act. Acting on a tip-off, a team raided the spot and apprehended the accused. Those booked include Vilas Barfe (40), Rahul Kedare (28), Amol Hivrale (35), Suresh Shendvakar (50), Satish Jadhav (32), Triratna Gaikwad (40) all residents of Rahulanagar, Katpur and Sanjay Chhaburav Salve (34) of Salve Vasti, Katpur, all from Paithan tehsil. During the raid, police seized gambling materials, cash amounting to Rs 24,220, and a motorcycle used in connection with the activity. Police confirmed that the accused were caught red-handed while playing for monetary gains. Further investigation is underway.