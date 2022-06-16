Gambling den operated on main road raided

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 16:

In a major action, the Satara police raided a gambling den being operated openly in a building on the main road near Sangramnagar Flyover on Beed By-pass on Wednesday night. The police arrested 23 persons including a former corporator and seized gambling articles amounting to Rs 1.74 lakh from them. A case has been registered against all of them, informed PI Surendra Malale.

The special squad of Satara police station including Devidas Shewale, constabulary staff Karbhari Nalawade, Arvind Chavan, Sunil Dhule, Yuvraj Kshirsagar, and others were patrolling in the station jurisdiction when they received information that a gambling den is being operated on the fourth floor of a building above Lucky Wine Shop near Jabinda Lawns area.

After informing PI Malale, the team raided the den and found that Zanna Manna gamble was being played. The police arrested Dhananjay Baban Ingale (Garkheda area), Shaikh Anees Shaikh Ahmed (Jahagirdar Colony, Shaikh Feroz Shaikh Yousuf (Osmanpura), Abdul Sajid Abdul Rahim, Javed Khan Nawab Khan, Shaikh Shafiq Shaikh Abbas, Shaikh Amjad Shaikh Gaus (Saadatnagar), Amol Kashinath Kendre (Eknathnagar, Osmanpura), Sujit Datta Hanwate (Rajnagar, Mukundwadi), Dattu Ganpat Ingole (Indiranagar, Garkheda), Kamlesh Kantilal Mandore (Vijaynagar), Dinesh Lavkush Jadhav (Jawahar Colony), Atul Namdev Koli (Pundliknagar), Mohammad Khurkhan Mohammad Ismail (Rahulnagar), Vikas Giridhar Rathod (Mhada Colony, Deolai), Shaikh Mehmood Shaikh Ismail (Deolai Tanda), Balasaheb Dadarao Dabhade (Bhanudasnagar, Arjun Govardhan Rajput, Javed Samad Pathan (Chitegaon, Paithan) and former corporator Mohammad Naved Abdul Rashid (Saadatnagar).

Similarly, the operators Uttam Khaduji Kamble (Uttamnagar, Jawahar Colony) and Maniram Udayram Chavan (New Hanumannagar) were also arrested. Kamble was the kingpin of the gambling den and was also arrested for gambling by CP Special squad in the Jawaharnagar police station jurisdiction earlier.

After receiving the information about the raid, family members and friends of the arrested gamblers gathered at Satara police station at night to save them. However, the police completed all the legal procedures and then released the arrested by serving notices. A case has been registered against 23 persons based on the complainant lodged by Manoj Akole.