Gambling den raided in hotel room

Valuables worth Rs 4.09 L seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police raided a gambling den being run at a private Guest House at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar of Waluj Mahanagar on Saturday. Seven gamblers were also arrested. Police also seized cash and gambling materials worth Rs 4.9 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the place and caught seven people red-handed playing ‘Jhanna Manna’ gambling. The names of the accused are Mangesh Pardeshi (34, Waluj), Akash Sakla (28, Jhenda Chowk, Waluj), Dinesh Bisan Singh Dhunawat (34, Shivrai village), Santosh Suryavanshi (32, Mathuranagar, Bajajnagar), Ajay Gangurde (25, Ranjangaon, Kamalapur Phata), Abujar Ayub Pathan (25, near Samrat School, Waluj Pandharpur), Balkrishna Mohite (36, near Ayyappa Temple, Satara).

A case was registered against all the accused with MIDC Waluj Police Station on the complaint made by Police Officer Dharmaraj Gaikwad. The action was carried out by a team of PSI Ajit Dagdakhair and Suresh Bhise under the guidance of Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Singareddy.