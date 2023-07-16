Gandhi is oxygen, Ambedkar ozone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Mahatma Gandhi is the oxygen of this nation while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is the ozone. This country cannot progress if ignored any one of them”, opined Dr Rishikesh Kamble. He was delivering a lecture on Ambedkar and the future of the country organised by Holding Hands Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha at Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Hall.

Dr Kamble further said, both the leaders were well aware of the geography, society and culture of this country. This country cannot run without the secular ideology of Gandhi and Ambedkar, he said.

Author Dr Sheshrao Chavan presided over and he spoke about the current political situation.

Sanstha president Suresh Sirsikar welcomed the dignitaries. Vice president Ravindra Bankar conducted the proceedings of the function whileDr Macchindra Gorde proposed a vote of thanks.